Husky Energy says efforts to clean up a major oil pipeline spill last year in Saskatchewan have cost $107 million.

About 90,000 litres of heavy crude and diluent leaked into the North Saskatchewan River last July, jeopardizing drinking water supplies for thousands of people downstream.

Husky Energy said ground movement was to blame for the pipeline rupture.

The Saskatchewan government is also investigating.

