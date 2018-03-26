Husky Energy to face charges in 2016 oil spill into Saskatchewan river

Husky Energy has been charged with an unlawful discharge in a 2016 oil spill in Saskatchewan and faces a possible maximum $1 million fine, the premier's office says.

The Maidstone-area spill saw 225,000 litres of oil enter the North Saskatchewan River in July 2016 from a Husky pipeline.

On Monday, the province confirmed charges are being laid under the provincial Environmental Management and Protection Act (EMPA). The Ministry of Environment has repeatedly stated that the decision to lay charges would come from Crown prosecutors, not the province.

The charges allege that Husky did "unlawfully permit the discharge of a substance to the environment that caused an adverse effect," according to the premier's office.

Federal charges expected

Husky is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Lloydminster on Thursday, both for the EMPA charge and a number of federal charges, the province said in its statement.

Details of the federal charges are expected to be released separately later this week by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The province said it will not be releasing its report investigating the spill until the appeal process for the court matters has passed.