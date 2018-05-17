Cabinet minister tells U of S to send 'strong message' after player recruited while charged with sex assault

Saskatchewan's minister of advanced education Tina Beaudry-Mellor called on the University of Saskatchewan to investigate how much coach Brian Gavlas knew when he recruited Matthew Meyer, at the time charged with sexual assault, to play for the Huskies men's volleyball team.

"They need to send a very strong message across campus that this will not be tolerated," said Beaudry-Mellor.

Meyer played a season for the Huskies, then returned to Medicine Hat, Alta., where he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an unconscious woman on Medicine Hat College Campus and taking pictures of her. Meyer was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday.

Earlier this week, the Prince Albert Daily Herald quoted Gavlas as saying people in his position, "have to do everything they can to give young adults and teenagers an opportunity to grow and develop and improve on their character and improve on their choices and improve on their lifestyles."

Matthew Meyer pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, and video-taping the assault, on Monday in Medicine Hat, Alta. (Josh Schaefer/Huskie Athletics website)

Beadry-Mellor criticised Gavlas' comments on Thursday.

"The comments are important because they're reflective of an overall attitude that I think is really problematic when we're dealing with sexual assault," said Beaudry-Mellor

"Also with a person who is in charge of not just coaching athletes, but mentoring young people."

Beaudry-Mellor referenced the University of Regina's Man Up Against Violence campaign, which encourages young men, especially athletes, to take a stand against violence and sexual assault.

"Athletes have a particular stature in universities," she said

"This is an example of where we need to be very careful about what kind of behaviour we're emulating."

Sask Party, Opposition agree comments unacceptable

NDP Justice Critic Nicole Sarauer agreed with Sask Party cabinet minister Beaudry-Mellor, but went further, appealing to the government to put a sexual assault action plan in place. (CBC) The NDP's Justice critic, Nicole Sarauer, backed Beaudry-Mellor's comments in speaking to press after Question Period.

"I was very upset and angry when I saw the comments in the media yesterday. That attitude and those comments are completely unacceptable," she said, referring to Gavlas' interview.

Sarauer critiqued the province's overall sexual assault response. Saskatchewan is the only province without a formal plan to address sexual assault.

The province also has the second-highest incidence of self-reported sexual assault in the country.

"We need something more comprehensive in this province, not just piece-meal pilot projects from the federal government," said Sarauer.