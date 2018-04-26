Skip to Main Content
Humboldt Broncos arena tribute flower ring to be removed Friday

A ring of flowers laid in tribute to the Humboldt Broncos will be removed Friday as the ice surface at Elgar Petersen Arena is removed.

City plans to remove ice from arena, banners and posters have been put on display

CBC News ·
Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

The flowers circling centre ice at the Humboldt, Sask., arena were placed in memory of 16 people killed and 13 injured in a highway crash as the team travelled to a playoff game.

Mourners will still be allowed to pay their respects on the ice until 9 p.m. Thursday.

"We understand that removing of the ice will be symbolic in different ways for different people in our community," wrote city manager Joe Day on Facebook. "We want to allow individuals and groups the opportunity to visit the arena prior the ice being removed."

The arena has placed dozens of flags, banners and posters donated from around the world on the glass surrounding the ice surface.

The ice surface is being removed as summer approaches.

No events are being planned at Elgar Petersen Arena as the ice is removed, but people are welcome to visit during regular hours over the next several days.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A memorial concert featuring Dallas Smith, Jess Moskaluke and Chad Browlee will take place at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre on Friday.

