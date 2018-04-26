Humboldt Broncos arena tribute flower ring to be removed Friday

A ring of flowers laid in tribute to the Humboldt Broncos will be removed Friday as the ice surface at Elgar Petersen Arena is removed.

The flowers circling centre ice at the Humboldt, Sask., arena were placed in memory of 16 people killed and 13 injured in a highway crash as the team travelled to a playoff game.

Mourners will still be allowed to pay their respects on the ice until 9 p.m. Thursday.

"We understand that removing of the ice will be symbolic in different ways for different people in our community," wrote city manager Joe Day on Facebook. "We want to allow individuals and groups the opportunity to visit the arena prior the ice being removed."

The arena has placed dozens of flags, banners and posters donated from around the world on the glass surrounding the ice surface.

The ice surface is being removed as summer approaches.

No events are being planned at Elgar Petersen Arena as the ice is removed, but people are welcome to visit during regular hours over the next several days.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A memorial concert featuring Dallas Smith, Jess Moskaluke and Chad Browlee will take place at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre on Friday.