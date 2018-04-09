Skip to Main Content
Humboldt Broncos supporters across Canada, U.S. leave hockey sticks outside in tribute

What started as a text between two friends to remember the victims of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash Friday has turned into a social media phenomenon.

Stirring gesture is to honour 15 people dead, 14 injured after highway collision outside Tisdale, Sask.

David Shield · CBC News ·
People from across Canada and the U.S. are placing hockey sticks outside their houses to honour the Humboldt Broncos following the deadly accident in Saskatchewan on Friday. (K. Rawlick-Gordon/Twitter)

On Sunday night, TSN play-by-play announcer Brian Munz posted a picture from a friend living in Humboldt, Sask., on his Twitter feed. The message showed a lonely hockey stick left out on the front step of a home with the message, "Leaving it out on the porch tonight. The boys might need it ... wherever they are."

On Friday, 15 people died and 14 were injured after a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team was involved in a highway crash outside Tisdale, Sask. Since then, hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and hockey legend Don Cherry have all reached out in support.

Munz, who had called Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League games on the radio for five years, including for the Broncos, posted his friend's message.

Since that post, dozens of people have tweeted their pictures under the hashtag #PutYourStickOut to show their support to the team and their friends and families.

A vigil was held in Humboldt on Sunday, bringing hundreds of people together to remember the people killed in the crash and pray.

The same night, people also gathered at Saskatoon's city hall and the arena in Prince Albert, Sask., in honour of those lost in the accident.

