What started as a text between two friends has turned into a social media phenomenon.

On Sunday night, TSN play-by-play announcer Brian Munz posted a picture from a friend living in Humboldt, Sask., on his Twitter feed. The message showed a lonely hockey stick left out on the front step of a home with the message, "Leaving it out on the porch tonight. The boys might need it ... wherever they are."

Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt. <br><br>Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtBroncos</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayersForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrayersForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncostrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncostrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Humboldtstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Humboldtstrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/theSJHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#theSJHL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TSNHockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TSNHockey</a> <a href="https://t.co/HHwZyUZ5KG">pic.twitter.com/HHwZyUZ5KG</a> —@BrianMunzTSN

On Friday, 15 people died and 14 were injured after a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team was involved in a highway crash outside Tisdale, Sask. Since then, hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and hockey legend Don Cherry have all reached out in support.

Munz, who had called Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League games on the radio for five years, including for the Broncos, posted his friend's message.

Since that post, dozens of people have tweeted their pictures under the hashtag #PutYourStickOut to show their support to the team and their friends and families.

Buffalo, NY. Ours is out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayersForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrayersForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/eUmdQ94TCO">pic.twitter.com/eUmdQ94TCO</a> —@TCPepper125

Here’s a couple outside our door in Kelowna. They’re kids sticks. Those Humbolt boys and young men were kids not too long ago... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kysn4g4223">pic.twitter.com/Kysn4g4223</a> —@BradyStrachan

"maybe we should leave some sticks by the rink tonight buddy"..... "dad, I like that idea" <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZCQxdkx3sO">pic.twitter.com/ZCQxdkx3sO</a> —@iAmBrose8

Easiest decision ever. Just in case they want to play hockey in the sun for a bit, here’s one left out in Phoenix. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/Oga4wiLjo1">pic.twitter.com/Oga4wiLjo1</a> —@catmsilverman

A vigil was held in Humboldt on Sunday, bringing hundreds of people together to remember the people killed in the crash and pray.

The same night, people also gathered at Saskatoon's city hall and the arena in Prince Albert, Sask., in honour of those lost in the accident.