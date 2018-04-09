​Humboldt Broncos among 5 highest-ever GoFundMe campaigns

Donations stemming from the heartbreak of 15 deaths in the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash have brought a fund for the players' families into GoFundMe's top five largest global campaigns.

The money, $6.4 million and counting, comes from 65 countries, according to GoFundMe's PR agency in Canada, North Strategic.

No other Canadian campaigns have ever raised more money than the 'Funds for Humboldt Broncos' campaign, which is for the families of a team that lost more than half of its players on Friday when the bus was headed to a playoff game and collided with a semi.

Twelve who were on the bus during the crash are still in hospital, four of them in critical condition, four with significant injuries, and four in stable condition. More information on the victims can be found here.

People from 65 countries have donated to the campaign. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Among largest international campaigns

The largest campaign to date has been the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, which works to bring victims of sexual harassment or abuse into contact with supports. It has raised more than $21.5 million in the three months it's been in place.

The second-largest campaign is for the victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting last year, with $11.8 million raised over six months, followed by the campaign for the victims of the Orlando, Fla., nightclub shooting in 2016, which raised $7.8 million.

The Humboldt Broncos campaign is on track to top that for the victims of the February 2015 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., which hit $6.7 million.

Campaign founders speak

Humboldt hockey mom Sylvia Kellington started the campaign. She said immediate matters like funeral costs are only part of what she expects the victims' families to spend the money on.

"I know there will probably be rehab costs and home renovations that need to be done for some of the players and, I mean, I don't know exactly where that will end," she said.

She also said it would be nice to create a foundation to support all 12 teams in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Four other GoFundMe campaigns for families of the injured and deceased Broncos players and personnel have since been created. The campaign for the family of the deceased head coach Darcy Haugan is above $48,000, the one for assistant coach Mark Cross is above $1,500, and that for injured player Ryan Straschnitzki is above $7,000.

GoFundMe has created a cause page for all verified campaigns to make it easier to donate.

In Canada, GoFundMe collects 2.9 per cent of donations, along with $0.30 per donation for "payment processing." That would amount to more than $182,700 from the Humboldt funds raised so far.