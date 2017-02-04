A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman's death in Hudson Bay, Sask.

RCMP say police received a complaint at 5 p.m. CST Friday that a woman had been shot at a home in the town.

The woman was pronounced dead by the time emergency crews arrived. RCMP have identified her as Stacie Lewis, 27, of Hudson Bay.

Mounties say a man was immediately identified as a person of interest in the case and arrested.

Steven Lee Lewis, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder.

RCMP say the two were known to each other, but haven't said how.

Steven Lewis is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Melfort Tuesday morning.