A man's body was found inside a house trailer in Hudson Bay, Sask., after a fire early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the home around 3:25 a.m. CST.

According to a release from the RCMP, the man's body was found inside after the fire had been extinguished.

The man's identity isn't yet known. An autopsy has been ordered.

Mounties say the fire isn't believed to be suspicious.