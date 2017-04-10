RCMP say a fatal house fire in Hudson Bay, Sask., was due to electrical issues and is not considered suspicious.

Fire crews were called to a home in Hudson Bay just before 7 a.m. CST Monday. They found a 51-year-old man inside.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week in Saskatoon.

The victim's name is not being released.

Hudson Bay is located 330 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.