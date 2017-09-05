The provincial fire ban will remain in place as hot, dry weather creates high fire risk conditions in most of the province, government officials say.

"The threat level is very, very high. It will remain that way for the foreseeable future," emergency management commissioner Duane McKay told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The main area of concern is the northeast community of Pelican Narrows, where at least 2,500 people have been forced from their homes. There are no immediate plans for them to return, as the area has no rain in the forecast until at least Sunday.

The three fires sending smoke into Pelican Narrows went largely unchanged over the past week. No one has been injured and no significant structures have been damaged, said McKay.

There are a total of 37 forest fires burning across the province, including one near the Montana-Saskatchewan border. Thanks to a huge crew of volunteer firefighters, farmers and others, that fire was contained after threatening to spread into Grasslands National Park, McKay said.

Thousands of evacuees wait to return

According to Deanna Valentine of the Ministry of Social Services, there are 2,457 registered evacuees in Saskatoon and Prince Albert. There are others who have likely left the community on their own but have not registered as evacuees, they said.

They are staying in shelters, hotels, or the homes of family and friends.