Actor Cas Anvar will bring his humble Saskatchewan roots and big-time Hollywood credits to Saskatoon this weekend for the Saskatoon Comic and Entertainment Expo.

I don't want to be this guy that ends up being Terrorist Number Three. - Cas Anvar

Anvar is well-known to science fiction fans for his work on the Syfy series The Expanse.

As Anvar told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning, he was always interested in acting as a sideline, but had other pursuits in mind.

"I was going to be a bioengineer or a biochemist, and then I went into psychiatry and then I gave in."

Regina-born Cas Anvar decided early on in his career that he would refuse to do roles that played into stereotypes. (Courtesy Alex Kingcott)

Anvar says 'no' to typecasting

Born in Regina to Iranian parents, Anvar decided early in his acting career to defy stereotypes.

"I don't want to be this guy that ends up being Terrorist Number Three."

So, Anvar formed his own company, putting on productions of Shakespeare, casting himself in the roles he wanted to perform, and thereby creating his own place and identity in the acting community.

"It gave me a lot of confidence and it gave me a resumé and it gave me energy when I walked into the room and started doing my auditions," he said.

That gamble paid off. Anvar now is an award-winning actor with more than 100 credits to his name in both film and television. Some of those credits include movies like Source Code, and Oscar-winning films like Room and Argo.

"One of the most common traits that I have found working with these A-listers and heavy hitters is basically they are all hard working, professional, nice people," Anvar said.