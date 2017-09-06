A single-family home in the Stonebridge neighbourhood of Saskatoon was extensively damaged by a fire Tuesday night.

That's according to the Saskatoon Fire Department, which was called to the scene of 722 Stonebridge Common at about 9:15 p.m. CST.

The fire in the two-storey home was already through the roof of the house when the crew arrived.

The fire started at 722 Stonebridge Common. (Ryan Goeres/CBC)

The house was empty at the time of the fire and was for sale. No one was injured.

An investigator believes the fire started in the attic of the house, but it's not clear how it started.

Two other neighbouring homes also had damage from the fire, mainly to their vinyl siding.

Damage to all three homes is estimated at $300,000.