After four moves in two years, Jerry Kryzanowski's physical and emotional well-being were in steep decline.

Kryzanowski, 62, has Down syndrome. In January he was facing a fifth move. His family went public, saying the government wasn't doing what was best for him. It paid off.

Now Kryzanowski has a permanent home that accommodated his needs.

Long-term care not right for Jerry: neice

Christie Gradin, Kryzanowski's niece, said she and the family felt the long-term care facilities her uncle had been living in did not suit his needs.

"Jerry loves family, he loves playing guitar, in a band even," Gradin said.

"He's a very social person and everyone in his hometown community definitely knows Jerry."

Jerry Kryzanowski’s struggle to find the right place to live0:46

Originally from Wadena, Sask., Kryzanowski bounced around different long-term care centres, where his family said he was medicated beyond recognition. He had with family for most of his life, but needed more care due to aging parents.

Originally he moved into a group home in Wadena, but the family was told he needed more support. It was then he moved into his first long-term care facility.

He was outside of his home community, away from familiar faces, family and friends. Kryzanowski struggled, Gradin said. Also, the activities in the centre were more for the elderly who aren't very active.

Gradin said that her uncle is used to being active and busy at his age.

"He needs to feel productive and he wants to still be helpful to people and active. He needs outdoor activities and stimulation," said Gradin.

"Jerry speaks through his actions. And his actions were telling us that he did not want to live in long-term care."

Jerry Kryzanowski moved four times in two years. (Jennifer Quesnel/CBC)

His family did everything in their power to get attention for Kryzanowski. Gradin said it took three family members, a cadre of community members, and Facebook friends to navigate the system and finally bring about some change.

In their months of work Gradin said she heard from several families that had or were experiencing similar predicaments and issues with social services.

"That was one thing that shocked us," she said. "Ultimately families are doing their best but there comes a time when the person needs more than what families can give."

'He's having fun'

After months of work, Kryzanowski has moved in to his "forever home," said Gradin.

Christie Gradin says her uncle grew up on a farm and loves animals. At his new home Jerry Kryzanowski is able to spend time with animals and stay active outside. (Submitted by Christie Gradin)

Walter Lane, operated by Light of the Prairies, is just south of Saskatoon. Jerry has found a home and environment that suits his needs, Gradin said.

The home let's Kryzanowski get outside and be active, with animals for to interact with.

"He absolutely loves dogs but they've got, like, goats and horses and chickens," she said.

With Jerry being used to small-town life the home is a perfect fit, according to Gradin. But more than anything, she feels her uncle is treated like family.

"We're pinching ourselves everyday," she said.

"Whenever we see Jerry these days he's got a smile on his face and he's having fun."