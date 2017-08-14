A new initiative launched by AIDS Saskatoon is working to help women living with HIV build a sense of community.

The program takes participants living in the province on a five-day northern retreat, where they use an art-based therapy method called body mapping.

"You're on a journey of self-discovery," Kristen Dunn told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "You're learning things about yourself and you're sharing it in a group setting."

Dunn, who has been living with HIV for the past nine years, is also the program's facilitator.

She said the organization chose to bring the retreat to a cabin on Little Amyot Lake — which is located about 313 km northwest of the city of Prince Albert — because it will be more accessible for nearby northern communities that are often underserved.

Jason Mercredi, executive director of AIDS Saskatoon, said the aim of the event is to help build a sense a community with women in the province who are living with HIV.

"And after building that sense of community, helping them figure out what they think their community needs and then trying to help them empower that," he added.

He said there are options for transportation and child care for participants.

The first round of three retreats begins on Aug. 28.