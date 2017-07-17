David Fineday says it's a good day for a hike but he'd rather be on the bus.

At 7:30 a.m. CST, the 30-year-old was carrying a duffel bag as he walked northbound on the shoulder of Highway 11. Traffic was heavy and fast, but few drivers did little more than glance at Fineday.

"I'm going back home," he said.

Home is the Ahtahkakoop First Nation, Sask., about 60 kilometres east of Prince Albert. The trip by thumb from Saskatoon could take anywhere from three hours to all day.

He used to bus, until this spring.

"It was the bus till that STC got shut down, now I'm forced to hike," he said.

Fineday says he doesn't mind hitchhiking. He's done it before and on the stretches between rides he says that he's happy for the exercise.

After the STC was shut down, private companies applied to provide passenger service in the province. Six have been approved by the Highway Traffic Board so far. Only one is providing service off the beaten path of Highway 11. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Not everyone is dealing as well with the loss of their government wheels.

Leonard Finlayson is 67 and lives in Prince Albert. The one-time fishing guide and trapper used to rely on STC to get back to La Ronge to visit his grandchildren.

Now, it's travelling by thumb.

"I go between P.A. and La Ronge," he said.

"Now that it's shut down, I have to hitchhike."

Finlayson says he broke his ankle last spring and it never quite set right, which makes the hiking between the hitches a challenge.