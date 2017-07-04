Residents of Cumberland House, Sask., are disappointed after one of its oldest buildings burned to the ground this weekend.

The Roman Catholic church was built in 1892, but had been vacant for years. This year, people in the village celebrated the building's 125th anniversary.

'That old church has burned to the ground, and it's gone. The history is gone.' - Lennard Morin

"It's a landmark in our community," said resident Lennard Morin. "That old church has burned to the ground, and it's gone. The history is gone."

When RCMP arrived at the site, flames had already started to cover the building. Soon, fire was bursting out of the roof of the old wooden structure.

"The flames were quite high," he said. "The firemen with the fire truck just stood there and watched, because they couldn't do anything."

Flames quickly burned up the church's roof. (Aaron Fosseneuve)

The old church had been replaced by a modern church in 1952, and had been converted into a parish hall.

"I myself served there as an altar boy," said Morin. "Some of us older guys went to that church for services."

Cumberland House was established in 1774 as a fur trading post by the Hudson Bay Company. The church was one of a number of old buildings in the community.

Cause of fire unclear

It's still not clear how the church burned down. RCMP fire investigators are on scene.

Morin believes children may have broken into the building and burned it down by accident.

"It's all gone," he said. "We'll have to clean up the mess, now. Nothing to be done about it."