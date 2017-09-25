Two people are dead after an accident Sunday evening on Highway 2 just north of Prince Albert, Sask.

RCMP said the accident happened around 8 p.m. CST when a 30-year-old man from Little Red River First Nation driving southbound in a pick-up truck crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with an SUV being driven by a 66-year-old man from Christopher Lake.

RCMP said both drivers died at the scene of the crash.

The pick-up truck caught fire, but RCMP said that people who stopped at the scene had pulled the driver from the vehicle before that happened.

A 62-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV is in hospital as well.

Police said they will not be releasing the names of the people involved in the accident.