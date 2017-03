A 29-year-old woman is dead after a crash on Highway 9 north of Carlyle, Sask.

On Tuesday morning, RCMP were called out to a collision between a southbound SUV and a northbound pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Carlyle is located 215 km southeast of Regina.