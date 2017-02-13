Construction workers will be building the new overpass near Balgonie this week. (CBC)

Construction on the new Balgonie overpass will slow down highway traffic this week.

Starting 8 p.m. CST Monday night, traffic will be shut down to one lane in both directions on Highway 1. The restrictions will be in place between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

As well, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., the westbound lane of Highway 1 near Highway 46 will be closed for 15 minutes every hour as workers move girders into place for the overpass.

One the westbound girders are in place, workers will move to the eastbound side of the highway.

The work should be finished by Sunday, Feb. 19.

Drivers are asked to slow down and watch out for workers.