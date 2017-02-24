Healing lodges and other alternative justice measures make society safer, says the lawyer who represented a drunk driver who killed a family of four.

"Inmates eventually are released back into the community," Sullivan said.

"Therefore, one of the goals is they be rehabilitated. Any form of healing, rehabilitation process, restorative justice process that assists in that goal is a good thing."

Sullivan represented Catherine McKay. In January, McKay was handed a sentence of 10 years for killing Chanda and Jordan Van De Vorst and their children, Kamryn and Maguire. Sullivan said it was the most severe sentence in Saskatchewan history and one of the most severe in Canada.

Lou Van De Vorst, grandfather of the children killed, told The Saskatoon StarPhoenix this week McKay had been transferred to a healing lodge. Van De Vorst said he was angry she was moved out of a penitentiary so quickly.

Catherine McKay killed the four members of the Van De Vorst family. Her lawyer said she and others could benefit from healing lodges and other rehabilitation programs. (Victoria Dinh/CBC)

Sullivan declined to comment on McKay's current location. She said, however, that McKay and others could all benefit from measures which encourage inmates to face their problems and become productive members of society.

"In (McKay's) particular situation...I believe it would assist her in being re-integrated into society when that day comes," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said victims' families might feel differently if they knew exactly what healing lodges and other facilities are like. She said they're still prisons. In fact, some say the intensive programs and therapy can be more daunting than serving time in a penitentiary.

Sullivan, who is an advocate for zero tolerance of drinking and driving, said these measures are not appropriate for all inmates. Some are not yet ready to be placed in lower security situations.