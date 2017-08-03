A Saskatoon mother says provincial budget cuts mean her son may not be able to attend preschool this year unless someone steps in to help.

Allie Jacobi's son Nash has cerebral palsy and needs extra help in the classroom. While he's an active, talkative five-year-old, Nash needs help with things like fine motor skills.

Last year, that help was provided by a school-division funded educational assistant.

Now, due to the provincial budget cuts, that EA is no longer there.

"It's absolutely 100 per cent in his interest to go and we don't want to deprive him this year, especially because he had this wonderful year last year. He knows what it's all about and he doesn't want to miss out again," Jacobi said.

Allie Jacobi is hoping for a volunteer to work with her son Nash, who has cerebral palsy, so he can attend preschool.

According to the Saskatoon Public Schools, the cuts are across the board to preschools that have previously accessed funding through the preschool support program. That program provided money for EAs working in preschools that are operated by community or neighbourhood groups and attached to public schools.

In a written statement, the school division says the $11.5-million shortfall that came from the budget cuts means it will have to focus its attention on its "mandate": kindergarten to Grade 12.

That has left Jacobi and other families in a lurch. She said she was informed by the preschool that she would have to pay for her own EA or find someone to volunteer their time.

While she said hiring someone to fill the void is an option, it would likely cost thousands of dollars.

"He loves preschool so much and that's why we are making such an effort to find somebody. It's easy to just say, 'OK, we won't do preschool this year,' but he would be very upset if he didn't get go back. He loves his teacher; he loves the kids," Jacobi said.

She said the volunteer would have to work three times a week.