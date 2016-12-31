One man says he was surprised to learn he was being recognized with Canada's highest civilian honour.

On Friday, Harold E. Chapman was named to the Order of Canada — one of three Saskatchewan residents being inducted in the honour's 50th year. Chapman has been a leader in the co-operative movement for decades.

"I was really surprised and really gratified, too," Chapman told CBC News.

"Then I said, why me?"

Chapman said he feels that by receiving the honour, the importance of co-operatives is being recognized too.

While his involvement in the co-operative movement stretches back seven decades, Chapman said one of his greatest achievements was establishing the co-operative college.

Chapman was hired in 1955 to establish an institute, which eventually became the Co-operative College of Canada.

Harold E. Chapman's involvement in the co-operative movement stretches back seven decades. (CBC)

"We provided training in Saskatchewan and western Canada and throughout Canada."

The first course given to students was a co-operatives information course, Chapman said.

"So that they really understood what this organization was and what was involved in making it successful."

The college doesn't exist anymore and Chapman said education about co-operatives has been taken out of the classroom.

Marketing co-operatives have also mostly disappeared but Chapman said some groups, like credit unions and smaller co-operatives, are still strong.

One hundred people will be recognized with the Order of Canada in 2017. Recipients will be on hand to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a later date.