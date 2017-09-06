A Saskatchewan company has been ordered to pay $40,000 after a worker removing debris from a wood peeler had several fingers cut off.

The Aallcann Wood Suppliers Inc. employee's hand was mangled after it came into contact with rotating teeth on the machine Oct. 9, 2015.

According to Worksafe Saskatchewan, the hand is the most commonly injured body part.

The company pleaded guilty in Prince Albert provincial court last month.

The occupational health and safety violation relates to failing to ensure a machine is locked out and remains locked.

Aallcann was fined $28,571.43, plus a $11,428.57 surcharge.