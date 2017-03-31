Like police in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a white powder scare that happened earlier this month.

A suspicious envelope arrived at the elementary school in Hague, Sask. after students had gone home for the day on March 17.

A notification sent to parents of students at the school this week said that two staff members came in contact with the package.

The RCMP say officers on scene were advised by experts on how to handle the package. It was determined that there was no threat to public safety.

A spokesperson for the Prairie Spirit School Division said the event was unfortunate, but that by working with the RCMP, the division is confident all measures are in place to make sure staff and students at all of its schools are safe.

While there is no specific policy in place in the school division for dealing with a situation like this, the spokesperson said there is policy in place for a strong crisis response, if it were needed.

While RCMP say the investigation into the package is ongoing, they could confirm that investigators have contacted the Saskatoon Police Service, which is investigating a series of suspicious packages containing white powder delivered to businesses and a school.