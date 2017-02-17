Major fashion retailer H&M Canada has confirmed it is opening its first Saskatchewan store at the Cornwall Centre in Regina.

The company announced on Friday it was adding a Saskatchewan store to its stable of 83 across Canada.

It said the Regina store would open its doors in 2018.

H&M country manager Toni Galli said it was part of the company's continued expansion in the Canadian market.

"We have been waiting for a great location in Saskatchewan and are very happy to have finally found one," she said.