A Regina cab driver managed to escape with no injuries after two men tried to rob him Thursday morning.

Just after midnight CST, two men approached a parked cab at the intersection of Albert Street and Avonhurst Drive.

Police said the men demanded money, and one of the men pointed a gun at the driver.

The cab driver drove away, and wasn't harmed.

Eventually, police arrested a man in the area that matched the description of one of the suspects. He was carrying a firearm.

Pedestrian confronted

Police also investigated another armed robbery they believe was connected that happened roughly one hour before.

Three teenage men demanded money and a cell phone from a woman walking down the street. One of the teens brought out a gun and another pulled out a knife.

The woman was able to get away without being harmed.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with robbery with violence, carrying a concealed weapon, disguise with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He's expected to make his first court appearance Thursday morning.