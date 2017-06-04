It's official: Saskatchewan is the home of the Guinness World Records' longest game of floor hockey. And before the end of the year, scenes from the game will be part of a feature film about a girl with a dream to break the same record.

In July 2016, a group of filmmakers recruited 24 volunteers to break the 60-hour record for the world's longest floor hockey game. Earlier this year, they found out their 62-hour game had officially broken the Guinness World Record. They announced the result on social media this week.

At the time of the record-breaking game, the same filmmakers were in the process of producing a feature-length comedy film, Talent.

The script tells the story of a high school senior hockey-lover named Kaylee Stevens organizing an attempt to break the same record.

The real-life attempt was organized by director, producer and co-writer of the movie, Lucas Frison.

After a gruelling 62 hours in which the players were not allowed to leave the Regina gym where the attempt took place, they topped the world record of 60 hours.

Twenty-four players played hockey for 62 hours straight to break the Guinness World Record. (William Desaulniers/CBC)

Frison said the game tested the enthusiasm of even the biggest hockey-lovers on the record-breaking team.

"Even halfway through, when we were at about the 30-hour mark, you know, some of my friends were like 'I almost never want to see a hockey stick again,'" said Frison.

"It was definitely a struggle at certain points throughout but I think we just had a great group of people who managed to enjoy it."

Frison said scenes from the real-life match will be part of the movie when it is released later this year.

He said the real-life attempt gave him an even deeper understanding of the struggle his character, Kaylee, went through in her push to break the world record.

With numerous rules and requirements, including a 62-hour film of the entire game, Frison said getting the official designation for the world record was even harder than he had envisioned when he wrote the script about Kaylee.

"Once the script was complete and then we started getting to see what we actually had to go through to break the record, I feel like it was probably harder in real life for sure," said Frison.

He said Talent will be released later this year.