Court finds 'no genuine issue' in GTH lawsuit

A Regina landowner's lawsuit against the Government of Saskatchewan has been dismissed by the Court of Queen's Bench in a ruling that found no malfeasance or misrepresentation.

Ruth Eisworth, president of McNally Enterprises, which owned property at the centre of the Global Transportation Hub land deal, sued the province. Elsworth alleged that when the Ministry of Highways bought some of her land under threat of expropriation, it misrepresented the property's true value.

Land deal passes legal test

According to the statement of claim, the Ministry of Highways bought 44 acres of land from McNally Enterprises for $9,000 an acre and another 28 acres for $11,000 an acre, under threat of expropriation.

The company says those transactions happened in 2010 and 2011.

In its defence, the provincial government argued that McNally Enterprises waited too long to file a claim and asked that the court action be dismissed.

In its ruling, the court agreed that the action should be dismissed on the technical ground that the limitation period had expired.

But it also noted that "there is no genuine issue to be tried," and awarded costs to the provincial government.