Grandmother's apron inspires Sask. singer's nationally-nominated lyrics

The Canadian Songwriting Competition has released the finalists for this year's awards, and songwriter Dawn Schumilas from the Whitefox, Sask. area is among them.

Her song Gramma's Apron Pockets is inspired by the aprons worn by the matriarchs in her life over the years, and is nominated for the "lyrics only" category in the songwriting competition.

The inspiration for the song came from not only Schumilas' mother, grandmother and grandmother-in-law, but also from when she worked estate auctions at a young age and witnessed the sales of sentimental items that senior women put to use for decades.

Emotional ties

Schumilas said when her grandmother-in-law passed away years ago, Schumilas asked the family if she could hang onto her apron, and that's when she realized the power behind the simple item.

"The room just broke out in tears," Schumilas said.

That moment brought a flood of memories, she said, of the magic held within the pockets of aprons worn by the older women in her life — whether it was treats or sewing needles that could fix a loose button.

Schumilas carried the emotions behind those memories into the studio with her when she went to record the demo.

"I could hardly get through a verse and I'd start crying," she said. Each time, she'd have to pull herself together and get her voice back.

"It took a long time to get that song recorded because it was so emotional."

Audience reaction has shown that the song strikes a chord with people from all walks of life, she said.

Schumilas said she is holding off on celebrating her song making it into the top 10 in its category at the Canadian Songwriting Competition, but that it feels good to have made it into the finals.