Justice Minister Gordon Wyant has announced he will run for the Saskatchewan Party leadership, joining three other candidates in the race to replace outgoing Premier Brad Wall.

Wyant made the announcement in Saskatoon Friday morning.

The Saskatoon Northwest representative received support from former Sask. Party MLA June Draude and current Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart.

Wyant joins cabinet ministers Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Jeremy Harrison and Ken Cheveldayoff in the run for the leadership.

Wyant will have to step down from his role as justice minister while he campaigns for the party leadership, as will other candidates with cabinet portfolios.

Outgoing Premier Brad Wall announced on Aug. 10 he was retiring from politics after 14 years as the leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

The leadership convention will be held on Jan. 27, 2018.