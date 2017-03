Folk music legend Gordon Lightfoot will be coming to share songs and stories in Saskatoon and Regina this fall.

Lightfoot will be performing his greatest hits and will also be telling stories from his lengthy musical career in Saskatoon on Oct. 31 and in Regina on Nov. 1.

It's been three years since his last appearance in Saskatoon.

Presale tickets for the TCU Place performance will go on sale March 15. All tickets go on sale March 17.

The venue for the Regina show has yet to be announced.