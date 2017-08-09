Canadian country music legend Gord Bamford will perform at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards in Saskatoon this September.

Bamford will perform with Jim Cuddy at the show Sept. 10 at the SaskTel Centre. The show will be broadcast on CBC that night.

Other performers announced Wednesday were Tim Hicks, Meghan Patrick and The Washboard Union. All three are nominated for awards this year.

They join previously-announced performers Dean Brody, James Barker Band, Brett Kissel, Jess Moskaluke, Dallas Smith and Blake Shelton.

Broadcaster Ron MacLean will present Paul Brandt's induction into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

More performers and presenters will be announced in the next few weeks.

Bamford will also perform a fundraising concert for Creative Kids Saskatoon on Sept. 6 at the O'Brians Event Centre.