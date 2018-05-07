'Fast, aggressive and exciting': International women's hockey tournament coming to Saskatoon

Some of the top women's hockey players in the world will be competing in Saskatchewan this winter.

This year's 4 Nations Cup will be held November 6 to 10 at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon. The event pits national teams from Finland, Sweden, the United States and Canada against each other.

"Fresh off of one of the most exciting Olympic hockey games in history, we are so lucky to get to watch these four teams go to battle again," said organizer E.J. Babey. "These women play a fast, aggressive, and exciting game of hockey."

Canada often dominates the event. In the past 22 years, Team Canada has won 18 gold and four silver medals.

The tournament will feature eight games over a five day schedule. All teams play each other at least once.

The cup is a chance to showcase the teams before they play in the IIHF Women's World Championships next year.

Early bird ticket packages for all eight games are going on sale for $127 starting Friday.

This will be the eighth time the 4 Nations Cup will be held in Canada.