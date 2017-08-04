A new campground in Saskatchewan is allowing campers to opt out of the full outdoor experience for a touch of eco-friendly "glamping" — otherwise known as glamorous camping.

"I grew up a traditional camper," Camp Wolf Willow co-owner Joel Vanderschaaf told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"But as I got older as well, I got attached to the creature comforts, so I thought we better have some options for people who aren't used to roughing it."

He and his partner, Nicolette Quadrelli, are the owners of the campground, which spans more than 30 hectares and is located about 45 minutes south of Saskatoon, near the town of Outlook.

Camp Wolf Willow offers campers the option to stay in a fully furnished teepee overlooking the South Saskatchewan River. (Camp Wolf Willow website)

According to Vanderschaaf, the site boasts three furnished teepees — equipped with a bed, drawers, chairs and solar power — and about 20 traditional camping sites serviced by composting toilets and solar showers.

"We wanted to respect the land as much as we could because it's such a beautiful piece," he said, adding that the space is ideally located right beside an organic winery near the South Saskatchewan River.

The campgrounds will be open to the public around mid-August.