Girls have taken over Saskatoon's indoor skate park at the first-ever girls night Wednesday.

"We want it to grow," Sarah Kelly, host of the event, said of Saskatoon's female skateboarding scene.

Kelly, 21, said she's had the idea for a night like this for a while. She admitted that even though she started skateboarding at the age of six, she didn't go to a skatepark herself until she was 17.

"It can be kind of intimidating, as a girl — especially if you're just starting to show up at the skate part by yourself with the guys flying around you — you kind of stick out being the only girl though."

Having a girls night is one way to make sure female boarders don't stick out.

Not only is the night open to all ages, Kelly said, there will be boards and helmets on hand so people of all abilities can try.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. CST.