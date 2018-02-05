Gerald Stanley's lawyer to lay out defence case today

Gerald Stanley's defence lawyer is scheduled to lay out his case this morning in a Saskatchewan courtroom.

The trial has already featured a number of unusual developments, both inside and outside the Battleford Court of Queen's Bench.

Stanley, 56, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Red Pheasant Cree Nation man Colten Boushie. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, Senior Crown Prosecutor Bill Burge made his opening arguments and called several witnesses.

They included RCMP officers and experts, three people who drove into the Stanley farm yard with Boushie on the August 2016 day Boushie died, and Stanley's son, Sheldon.

Sheldon Stanley, the son of Gerald Stanley, testified as a Crown witness on Jan. 31, 2018 in his father's trial. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Sheldon Stanley testified he heard three gunshots, but didn't see anything.

When he came out of the house, he testified Gerald Stanley told him, "I don't know what happened. It just went off. I just wanted to scare them."

One of Boushie's friends, Belinda Jackson, said she saw Gerald Stanley shoot Boushie in the head.

Belinda Jackson, who was in the back seat of the SUV when Colten Boushie was shot, identified Gerald Stanley as Boushie's shooter. (Don Somers/CBC)

However, under cross-examination, she was challenged by Stanley's attorney and admitted to giving vastly different accounts in earlier statements to police.

"I don't believe you're telling the truth," Stanley's lawyer, Scott Spencer, told Jackson.

An RCMP firearms expert examined and tested the handgun in question. He testified that there was no indication the gun was faulty in any way. He also testified it would require a distinct trigger pull for each bullet to be fired.

Stanley's lawyer, Spencer, did call one witness Friday in advance of his expected opening statement Monday. A separate firearms expert also testified there were no apparent defects in the hand gun.

It's unclear whether Gerald Stanley will testify.

Following the testimony of Jackson and another Boushie friend, Cassidy Cross-Whitstone, Justice Martel Popescul took the unusual step of instructing the jury mid-trial on the issue of witness credibility and consistency.

Popescul said there may be reasons for contradictory statements, but it can affect credibility. He reminded them to use "common sense."

Alvin Baptiste, the uncle of Colten Boushie, holds ceremonial eagle feathers as he speaks to media during a recess on the first day of the trial of Gerald Stanley, in Battleford, Sask., Tuesday, January 30, 2018. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

Outside court, Stanley and his family have not spoken to the assembled local and national media. Some Stanley supporters are speaking publicly, saying the case has nothing to do with race and area residents are being unfairly labeled as intolerant.

Various Boushie family members disagree. They've criticized elements of the process, including the apparent rejection of all visibly Indigenous jury candidates. They've chanted and worn shirts adorned with the slogan "Justice for Colten."

Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould issued a statement Friday saying she's concerned about the lack of Indigenous jurors in Canada.

Three weeks have been set aside for the matter, but Popescul said it could end in two weeks if things continue to move quicker than expected.

The trial is set to resume Monday at 10 a.m. at the Court of Queen's Bench in Battleford, located approximately 130 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.