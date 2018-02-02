The RCMP firearms expert who studied the handgun that's believed to have killed Colten Boushie testified today that he didn't find any evidence of "mechanical malfunction."

Greg Williams testified Friday at the second-degree murder trial of Gerald Stanley, 56, who is accused of fatally shooting the 22-year-old Boushie in 2016. He has pleaded not guilty.

Stanley is being tried in front of a jury in Court of Queen's Bench in Battleford, Sask.

Boushie and four friends from the Red Pheasant First Nation reserve drove onto Stanley's rural property near Biggar in a grey SUV on Aug. 9, 2016.

Stanley's son, Sheldon, told court earlier this week that his father told him the handgun went off accidentally. The older man said he was just trying to scare the strangers who were on his property. Boushie was shot while he was sitting inside the SUV.

Deformed casing

Williams said one of the bullets found on the dashboard of the SUV was deformed.

Missing or broken parts can sometimes be the cause of that, he said.

The RCMP took this photo of the semi-automatic pistol that is believed to have killed Colten Boushie. (RCMP)

A pistol recovered from a closet in Stanley's home — which his son Sheldon said he saw his father holding by the side of the SUV, and which had Boushie's DNA on it — did not have either of those problems.

Defence to begin argument?

The trial is ahead of schedule, leaving open the possibility that Stanley's lawyer, Scott Spencer, could begin the defence's case today.

It's not known if Stanley will testify at the trial.

The jury has heard from a number of witnesses this week, including some of the young people who were in the SUV with Boushie.

Boushie was fatally shot on Stanley's farm near Biggar, Sask., in August 2016. (Facebook)

Belinda Jackson, 24, testified Thursday that she saw Gerald Stanley shoot Boushie twice in the head and said she also saw his son Sheldon with a long gun.

An autopsy showed only one bullet hole in Boushie's head, said Crown prosecutor Bill Burge.

The trial, originally scheduled to last three weeks, is now only expected to run for two.