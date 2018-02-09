A Saskatchewan jury has found farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty of killing Colten Boushie.

Stanley, 56, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in the August 2016 death of the 22-year-old.

The Battleford Court of Queen's Bench jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon and returned its verdict Friday evening.

Boushie and four other young people from the Red Pheasant Cree Nation reserve drove onto Stanley's rural property in an SUV on Aug. 9, 2016.

An altercation occurred between them, Stanley, his son and his wife.

Stanley testified during the trial and said he did not mean to shoot anyone. He said the handgun he was holding accidentally went off, shooting Boushie in the head. Expert witnesses testified the pistol was functioning normally and the handgun could only be fired by pulling the trigger.

What the verdict options were

The jury could have found Stanley guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter, or not guilty, according to Chief Justice Martel Popescul, who oversaw the trial.

"What this trial comes down to is whether Gerry acted reasonably," Stanley's lawyer, Scott Spencer, told the jury.

"It's a tragedy, but it's not criminal. You must acquit."​

Senior Crown prosecutor Bill Burge told the jury that Stanley lied about some of the events leading up to the shooting, including that the gun went off accidentally.

"[The trigger] was pulled intentionally. I'm suggesting that's murder," Burge said.

Jury selection took place on Jan. 29 in a Battleford community hall, followed by several days of testimony from eyewitnesses, family members, experts and Stanley himself.