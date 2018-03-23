Gerald Stanley book pitch sparks debate in publishing community

The publisher of Coteau Books says he's not sure whether the Regina publishing house would take a manuscript from Gerald Stanley, but that he would read the manuscript and debate its merits with the Coteau board before making a decision.

"We make decisions on whether or not we're going to publish a book for a number of reasons. I don't think we go into the process thinking who has the right to a book and who doesn't," said John Agnew.

"Part of the discussion might be, well, is this a voice anybody wants to hear? I would have to see the manuscript. It could be, holy smoke, I never realized all this stuff went on. I don't know what's in it."

Publisher John Agnew says he would read Stanley's manuscript before making a decision. (Coteau Books)

Stanley was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie on Stanley's Biggar, Sask.-area farm. A jury acquitted him in February.

Scott Spencer, Stanley's lawyer, confirmed to CBC that his office made inquiries about getting a book published. Stanley felt that throughout the legal process, there was a lot of misinformation circulating, according to Spencer.

"Gerry believed that once the facts came out at trial that the misinformation would stop and that any public discussion would be based on facts and evidence," Spencer said in a statement. "However, that has not been the case."

Publishers have 'power and privilege'

A Toronto publisher, however, rejected the pitch out of hand and then went public with why.

According to a statement from Between the Lines, headlined "No, We Will Not Publish Gerald Stanley's Story," Stanley's lawyers are approaching Canadian publishing houses.

"We recognized the great deal of power and privilege we have as publishers to decide who is heard and who is not heard," said David Molenhuis, a publicist with the Toronto-based publishing house. He described the press as one that is on the side of the powerless and those who tell truths that challenge the status quo.

"If there's one story that we ought to publish, it's that of the one person who's no longer with us and that's Colten Boushie."

Agnew says his concern with simply rejecting it is that a valuable voice may be lost in the ongoing discussion.

"I'm glad to see the discussion is still rolling," he said.

"But I don't know that not hearing that man's story, if we're not missing something in the discussion."