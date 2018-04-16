Gerald Stanley back in court facing gun charges

Gerald Stanley is due back in court Monday afternoon facing two charges relating to unsafe storage guns on his property.

The Biggar, Sask.-area farmer was acquitted in the shooting death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie in February.

Boushie was shot in the head after he and group of other young people from the Red Pheasant Cree Nation drove onto Stanley's farm in August, 2016.

Stanley was charged with second-degree murder but after a two-week trial was found not guilty.

The Saskatchewan crown is not appealing the jury's decision.

Photos of guns found in Gerald Stanley's basement. (RCMP)

Crown says seven guns stored improperly

The seven guns alleged to be stored improperly by Stanley, as listed in the court file, are a J. Stevens Arms Company 520 rifle, a .22-calibre semi-automatic rifle, a.22-calibre bolt-action rifle, a Winchester 1200 shotgun, a Lakefield Mark 2 .22-calibre rifle, a Winchester 1894 rifle and a Ruger Blackhawk .45-calibre handgun.

Photos of guns found in Gerald Stanley's bedroom. (RCMP)

The Tokarev pistol Stanley testified he was holding when it went off and killed Boushie is not among the guns listed.

Stanley testified during his trial that he normally used that gun to scare off coyotes. On the day Boushie was shot, he and son were planning to shoot targets.

If he's found guilty of the gun charges, Stanley faces a maximum of two years in jail.