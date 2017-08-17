A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to three years in prison for child pornography and sexual interference.

George Sanderson was sentenced Tuesday after entering guilty pleas to charges that were to be heard at a preliminary hearing this week in Prince Albert.

Court heard the 23-year-old Sturgeon Lake First Nation resident was charged following incidents dating back to early 2015 involving three teenage boys he met through social media.

Based on time already spent in custody, Sanderson will serve less than two years.