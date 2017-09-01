Police have found and arrested a 19-year-old man who they say escaped from the Turnor Lake RCMP detachment last month.

Gavin Montgrand was wanted for escaping lawful custody after running away from the police detachment on July 25, police said.

Saskatoon police arrested Montgrand on Thursday, more than a month later.

While he was missing, police said they didn't believe Montgrand posed a threat to the general public, but that he shouldn't be approached.

Turnor Lake is approximately 260 kilometres northwest of La Ronge.

Montgrand will make his next court appearance next week.