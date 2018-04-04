Saskatoon boxer grapples with death of opponent after fight

Professional boxer Gary Kopas says he's been told over and over again that the death of David Whittom wasn't his fault, but he wouldn't wish the way he feels about it on anybody.

Whittom died on March 16 after 10 months in an artificial coma. He suffered a traumatic brain injury during a professional boxing match with Kopas in May 2017.

"In hindsight, it's not the ref's fault, it's not anybody's fault," Kopas, who is from Saskatoon, said on Tuesday.

"I've seen people look a lot worse at times, you can't predict what the end result is going to be.

"I've been told by a lot of people … it wasn't my punches that did it. It's a contributing factor obviously, but it's a lifetime of taking blows and stuff. It's part of the risk that we take, unfortunately. "

Fatal fight

Kopas and Whittom, who was based in Quebec City, were fighting at the Aitken Centre for the Canadian Professional Boxing Council cruiserweight championship in Fredericton, N.B.

It happened in the 10th round. Kopas said Whittom looked so hurt he was surprised the referee kept telling him to box.

"When I hit him with the first combo he looked like he was hurt, out on his feet kind of thing, but, I mean, obviously the name of the game is finish the guy and the ref said continue. So I threw a couple more and [then the ref] jumped in," said Kopas.

"He realized [Whittom] wasn't defending himself."

Whittom was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery to reduce the swelling on his brain.

Whittom, a native of Saint-Quentin, N.B., started boxing when he was a teenager. (David Whittom/Facebook) Ultimately, the boxer had to be put in an artificial coma that lasted until his death last month at the age of 39.

Death was a shock

Kopas said Whittom's death came as a shock because he had been hearing positive news about his progress.

"I felt like he was going to be OK eventually so it wasn't this crappy feeling," said Kopas. "But obviously, with the way it's ended, now it's more a reality. It definitely sucks."

In the days after the fight, Kopas told CBC News he felt bad the fight didn't stop sooner, but he said he doesn't blame anybody.

Although he knew boxing had its risks, he said he had never heard of deaths in similar circumstances in Canada until Tim Hague, a mixed martial arts fighter from Alberta, died in June last year.

Jelena Zerdoner says "I don't have the words to explain what I feel inside" after her boyfriend David Whittom passed away following serious injuries from his final boxing match. (David Whittom/Facebook) Kopas said boxing already requires fighters to undergo frequent medical assessments.

Post-match brain scans?

But he thinks the sport could help prevent deaths like Whittom's by introducing brain scans after every fight.

Kopas acknowledged it could be difficult to argue for such a measure given that non-athletes sometimes have to wait longer periods to access medical scans.

He thought private clinics might be able to accommodate additional scans in provinces where that is allowed.

Outside of changes to the sport, Kopas hopes he can help ease the pressure on Whittom's family.

Kopas and his friend Bryan Hnatiw are starting a trust fund for the family, with plans to run a gala night and maybe a boxing-themed movie night or silent auction.

Actions mean more than words for grieving family: Kopas

"There's nothing I can say that's going to help the situation for them or whatever, especially at the time," said Kopas.

"Raising money is the way that I want to contribute to helping the situation but it can't really change anything."

Kopas said he finds it hard to talk about what happened and how it has affected him, but he is forcing himself to do it to help raise awareness about the fund.

Hnatiw, who first came up with the idea for the trust fund, said he had been planning to do something for Whittom's family ever since the boxer went into a coma.

'Somewhat of a victim'

He also hopes the fund will help Kopas find a positive way to process the situation.

"Everybody's human. No one wants something like that to be done or no one wishes they would do that to somebody … and it wasn't by intent," said Hnatiw.

"He's a gentleman and a very nice person and family man and pro athlete, and in this case he's somewhat of a victim I think."