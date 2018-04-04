Saskatoon boxer grapples with death of opponent after fight
David Whittom died last month after 10 months in coma from fight with Gary Kopas
Professional boxer Gary Kopas says he's been told over and over again that the death of David Whittom wasn't his fault, but he wouldn't wish the way he feels about it on anybody.
"In hindsight, it's not the ref's fault, it's not anybody's fault," Kopas, who is from Saskatoon, said on Tuesday.
"I've seen people look a lot worse at times, you can't predict what the end result is going to be.
"I've been told by a lot of people … it wasn't my punches that did it. It's a contributing factor obviously, but it's a lifetime of taking blows and stuff. It's part of the risk that we take, unfortunately. "
Fatal fight
Kopas and Whittom, who was based in Quebec City, were fighting at the Aitken Centre for the Canadian Professional Boxing Council cruiserweight championship in Fredericton, N.B.
It happened in the 10th round. Kopas said Whittom looked so hurt he was surprised the referee kept telling him to box.
"He realized [Whittom] wasn't defending himself."
Whittom was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery to reduce the swelling on his brain.
Death was a shock
Kopas said Whittom's death came as a shock because he had been hearing positive news about his progress.
"I felt like he was going to be OK eventually so it wasn't this crappy feeling," said Kopas. "But obviously, with the way it's ended, now it's more a reality. It definitely sucks."
Although he knew boxing had its risks, he said he had never heard of deaths in similar circumstances in Canada until Tim Hague, a mixed martial arts fighter from Alberta, died in June last year.
Post-match brain scans?
But he thinks the sport could help prevent deaths like Whittom's by introducing brain scans after every fight.
He thought private clinics might be able to accommodate additional scans in provinces where that is allowed.
Outside of changes to the sport, Kopas hopes he can help ease the pressure on Whittom's family.
Kopas and his friend Bryan Hnatiw are starting a trust fund for the family, with plans to run a gala night and maybe a boxing-themed movie night or silent auction.
Actions mean more than words for grieving family: Kopas
"There's nothing I can say that's going to help the situation for them or whatever, especially at the time," said Kopas.
Kopas said he finds it hard to talk about what happened and how it has affected him, but he is forcing himself to do it to help raise awareness about the fund.
Hnatiw, who first came up with the idea for the trust fund, said he had been planning to do something for Whittom's family ever since the boxer went into a coma.
'Somewhat of a victim'
He also hopes the fund will help Kopas find a positive way to process the situation.
"Everybody's human. No one wants something like that to be done or no one wishes they would do that to somebody … and it wasn't by intent," said Hnatiw.
"He's a gentleman and a very nice person and family man and pro athlete, and in this case he's somewhat of a victim I think."
With files from CBC's Viola Pruss