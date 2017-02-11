Move over, stuffy museum exhibits. Welcome, gamers.

Game Changers opened on Tuesday at the Western Development Museum in Saskatoon. It shows off the past, present and future of video games.

Not only does the exhibit feature 15 video games to play, it examines how audio, storytelling, graphics and gameplay create a whole new world in today's gaming systems.

"When I saw Pac-Man, well, I sat down but, boy, you don't move [the controllers] as good now," Pat Giberson said at a launch party for the exhibit. "But it's so fun."

Pat Giberson said it's been 20 or 30 years since she last played Pac-Man. (Don Somers/CBC)

Giberson said it's probably been 20 or 30 years since she last played Pac-Man.

She said she still remembers the first video game she played.

"Pong — that tennis one. Oh my god, that was so fun. We thought that was so amazing and when you look at them now, it's nothing. You would turn a paddle, hit a ball — boink, boink."

The Western Development Museum is the first stop as the exhibit embarks on a cross-country tour. Its residence in the Bridge City will end on April 30.