Gabriel Faucher said Beverly Littlecrow died after falling twice in 4 days at home, court hears

A Saskatoon court heard Thursday that Gabriel Faucher claims Beverly Littlecrow died because of two falls at home in four days — not because he assaulted her, as prosecutors allege.

He also says that she had poor balance and would have been susceptible to brain injuries because of a previous head injury seven years earlier.

"I love that woman. I love her, I love her, I love her," he said in an interview with RCMP Sgt. Gabe Buettner shortly after Littlecrow died in hospital on Jan. 24, 2016.

Video of the interview was played in court on Thursday.

Faucher is charged with manslaughter and is being tried in Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon by Justice Gary Meschishnick.

The trial is focusing on a four-day span leading up to Littlecrow's death. She lived with Faucher in the town of Kinley, west of Saskatoon.

In the interview with Sgt. Buettner, Faucher said that Littlecrow slipped on their back steps on the Thursday before her death and hit her head on a wood railing.

He said Friday was a normal day but that on Saturday, she stayed in bed most of the day. He said that he woke up at 4:30 a.m. CST on Sunday, the day Littlecrow died, to the sound of a loud bang. Littlecrow was unresponsive and there was a hole in the drywall.

However, a girl who cannot be named because of a publication ban testified that Faucher and Littlecrow came to blows on Saturday and that he hit her five times.

Sgt. Buettner quizzed Faucher about the specific locations where Littlecrow's injuries happened, and whether the severity corresponded with his explanation of how they happened.

The trial continues next week.