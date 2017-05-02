Canada's national weather service says conditions are favourable for funnel clouds on Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a large advisory for the province's southwestern quarter, from Meadow Lake in the north to Assiniboia in the south.

The following areas are included in the advisory:

Swift Current.

Maple Creek.

Moose Jaw.

Gravelbourg.

Saskatoon.

Prince Albert.

Wakaw.

Outlook.

Meadow Lake.

The Battlefords.

Kindersley.

Meteorologists believe rotation could happen under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. If this happens, it could become a weak landspout tornado.

The public is warned to treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Funnel clouds can appear with little or no warning.

To report severe weather, click here or tweet reports using #SKStorm.