The first funeral for the victims of a deadly Saskatchewan bus crash will be held today.

Tyler Bieber was killed last week when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a semi-trailer near Tisdale, Sask. Sixteen people who were on the bus have died and 13 were injured.

Bieber was a play-by-play radio announcer for the team and also worked as a broadcaster for 107.5 Bolt FM.

"He definitely had a natural talent," said co-worker Steven Wilson. "He was just passionate about sports."

It was Bieber's first season announcing for the Broncos. He also covered morning news.

Bieber also coached the Humboldt high school's basketball and football teams.

Funerals for players Jacob Leicht and Adam Herold will be held Friday.

Bieber's funeral will be held at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt starting at 10 a.m. CST.