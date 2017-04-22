The federal government is giving the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies $1.7 million for upgrades at its Saskatoon campus.

The money was announced at the school Friday afternoon by federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, who is the MP for Regina-Wascana. It's meant to help bring the school's ventilation system up to current standards and replace the institute's weather barrier sealant.

"This is an institution that stretches back more than 40 years in Saskatchewan's history," said Goodale, who spoke on behalf of Navdeep Bains, the federal minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

"It has an incredibly good record in terms of both learning and teaching but also innovation and research. So we're helping improve the physical infrastructure of the main campus in Saskatoon."

Another $260K goes to new lab

Goodale was also in town to announce $261,250 to help Saskatchewan Polytechnic build a wet lab — one where chemicals can be tested and analyzed using water — at its learning facility at Candle Lake.

The money for all projects comes from the federal government's Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund, which was announced in the 2016-2017 budget.

Goodale said Saskatchewan has received $65 million from that fund so far.