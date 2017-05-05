As the nation braces for an emotional national inquiry, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is asking people to don a red dress today to publicly honour the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

It's part of recognizing Red Dress Day, a day the FSIN hopes will raise awareness about the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"As hearings begin this month in the MMIW inquiry, the whole world will come to know their names and their stories," said FSIN Vice-Chief Heather Bear.

The red dress has become a symbol over the years to represent Indigenous women who have vanished or been murdered across Canada, the FSIN says.

"We wear red to show that we have not forgotten our sisters, mothers and daughters who have been taken from us."