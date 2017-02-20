The head of enforcement with Saskatchewan Environment says he's encouraged by the response from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations on the issue of illegal hunter outfitting.

But Kevin Callele told the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation convention in Regina that the status quo isn't an option, noting there is definitely a problem in the Battlefords and Meadow Lake areas.

Callele says there is no way the amount of animals being harvested on reserve land can be supported by the land base.

He says the issue will be discussed during a meeting set for next month with federation Chief Bobby Cameron.